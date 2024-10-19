Banxa (OTC:BNXAF) Stock Price Up 22.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Banxa Holdings Inc. (OTC:BNXAF – Get Free Report) rose 22.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 9,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 9,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Banxa Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39.

About Banxa

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

