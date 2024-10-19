Bar Harbor Wealth Management Decreases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 252.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,368,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 111,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,613,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total transaction of $2,221,584.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,760.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total transaction of $2,221,584.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,397,760.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TMO stock opened at $599.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $607.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $583.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.