Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 546 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,994 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Target by 56.1% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Target by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 0.6 %

TGT stock opened at $156.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $105.23 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.25 and its 200 day moving average is $152.90.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Melius Research began coverage on Target in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Target

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.