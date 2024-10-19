Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 562,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,744 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $46,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 37.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

NYSE MKC opened at $80.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.45 and a 12 month high of $85.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.82.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 61.31%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

