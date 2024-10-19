Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $35.22 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $35,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 42,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 26.7% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $583.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $585.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $560.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $547.08.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

