Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $57.31 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Waste Management worth $57,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 17,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.89.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $212.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.95 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.