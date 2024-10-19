Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 531,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,240 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises approximately 1.2% of Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $86,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock opened at $163.91 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $114.69 and a twelve month high of $164.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

