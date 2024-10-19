Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $242.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $242.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.78.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

