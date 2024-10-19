Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,075 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average is $80.08. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

