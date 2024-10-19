Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,570 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

