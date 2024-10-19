Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 282 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,360 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. &PARTNERS boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 7,040 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $220.70 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $271.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. New Street Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tesla from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.72.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.