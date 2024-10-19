Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.060-3.260 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.1 billion-$7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.3 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.410-0.470 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.35.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.57. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In related news, CEO Gina Boswell bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,134.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.