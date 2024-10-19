Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2024

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.060-3.260 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.1 billion-$7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.3 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.410-0.470 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.57. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In related news, CEO Gina Boswell bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,134.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.