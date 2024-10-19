Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Insider Sells £889,258.71 in Stock

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) insider Keith Adey sold 27,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,257 ($42.53), for a total value of £889,258.71 ($1,161,215.34).

Shares of BWY opened at GBX 3,222 ($42.07) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,097.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,806.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,790.00, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46. Bellway p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,993 ($26.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,384 ($44.19).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This is an increase from Bellway’s previous dividend of $16.00. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,166.67%.

BWY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,368 ($43.98) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Bellway from GBX 2,900 ($37.87) to GBX 3,200 ($41.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bellway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,204.20 ($41.84).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

