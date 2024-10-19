Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 693,051 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 349,821 shares.The stock last traded at $27.36 and had previously closed at $27.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.77 and a current ratio of 14.77.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.33. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 417.88%. The business had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $71,499.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,032.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,584 shares of company stock worth $102,040. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 105.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 218,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $11,577,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 275.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 71,434 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,913,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

