Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00054073 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00034439 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011786 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

