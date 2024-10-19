Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Shares Down 4.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.16 ($0.09). Approximately 357,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 732,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

Blackbird Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £28.06 million, a P/E ratio of -701.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackbird news, insider Ian McDonough bought 28,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £1,993.74 ($2,603.47). 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbird Company Profile

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing software platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

