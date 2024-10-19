Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,217 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.9% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $28,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,452 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $157,187,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $144,269,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,501,000 after acquiring an additional 577,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9,654.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 544,807 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $248.63 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $179.11 and a one year high of $249.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

