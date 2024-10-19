Blue Trust Inc. Has $120.30 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,681 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.6% of Blue Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Blue Trust Inc. owned 0.37% of iShares MBS ETF worth $120,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,036,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,414 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,051,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,953 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,016,000 after buying an additional 7,116,171 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,768,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,805,000 after buying an additional 107,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,835,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,287,000 after buying an additional 42,848 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $94.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.99. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

