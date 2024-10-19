Blue Trust Inc. Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,690 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 216.4% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 503 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $654.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $182,823,328.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 619,646,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,901. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.96.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

