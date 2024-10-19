Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Motco purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.87 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

