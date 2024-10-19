Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,658 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $41,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% during the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000.
IUSB stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $47.44.
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
