Bluzelle (BLZ) Market Cap Hits $55.20 Million

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 19th. Over the last week, Bluzelle has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Bluzelle token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $55.20 million and $2.54 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bluzelle Token Profile

Bluzelle was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 432,845,623 tokens. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bluzelle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle (BLZ) is a cryptocurrency token on the Ethereum platform, used within the Bluzelle network, a decentralized data network for dApps. It provides secure, tamper-proof, and scalable data management using blockchain principles. The BLZ token is used to pay for network services and incentivize participation. Bluzelle was founded by Neeraj Murarka and Pavel Bains.”

