Boku (LON:BOKU) Trading 3% Higher – What’s Next?

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 174.80 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 170 ($2.22). 149,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 429,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.15).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Boku in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
Boku Stock Performance
Boku Company Profile
Boku, Inc provides local payment solutions for merchants. The company offers mobile payments solutions, including mobile wallets, direct carrier billing, and real-time payments schemes. It also provides mobile identity and authentication solutions. The company connects its customers with mobile network operators.
