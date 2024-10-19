Boku (LON:BOKU) Trading 3% Higher – What’s Next?

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 174.80 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 170 ($2.22). 149,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 429,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.15).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Boku in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 167.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 175.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £512.65 million, a PE ratio of 8,500.00 and a beta of -0.11.

Boku, Inc provides local payment solutions for merchants. The company offers mobile payments solutions, including mobile wallets, direct carrier billing, and real-time payments schemes. It also provides mobile identity and authentication solutions. The company connects its customers with mobile network operators.

