Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$95.05 and traded as high as C$110.94. Bombardier shares last traded at C$110.32, with a volume of 19,067 shares trading hands.
Bombardier Trading Down 4.0 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$95.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$85.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.98.
About Bombardier
Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.