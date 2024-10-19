Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$95.05 and traded as high as C$110.94. Bombardier shares last traded at C$110.32, with a volume of 19,067 shares trading hands.

Bombardier Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$95.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$85.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.98.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.

