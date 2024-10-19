Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Position Boosted by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 16.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at $13,639,695. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 316,253 shares of company stock worth $26,714,298. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $88.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $88.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.49 and its 200-day moving average is $77.09.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.10.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

