Brokerages Set Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target at C$0.31

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CJR.B shares. TD Securities cut Corus Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$0.35 to C$0.05 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$0.37 to C$0.05 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$0.25 to C$0.24 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.25 to C$0.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Corus Entertainment Stock Up 3.3 %

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

CJR.B opened at C$0.16 on Monday. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.29.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

