Brokerages Set GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Price Target at C$42.25

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GDI shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.50 to C$38.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

GDI stock opened at C$36.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$532.85 million, a P/E ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 1.03. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of C$30.77 and a 52-week high of C$40.93.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.11). GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of C$639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$648.70 million. Research analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.2993948 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

