Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,274 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total transaction of $173,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,250.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total transaction of $173,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,250.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.66, for a total value of $425,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,928,186.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,347 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,272. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $258.52 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.66 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.