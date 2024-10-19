Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,041 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.09% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JHSC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 22,709 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 470.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JHSC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.87. 23,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,605. The company has a market capitalization of $467.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.15. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $29.72 and a one year high of $41.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

