Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys 670 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 81.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

ICSH traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.62. 518,550 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.51. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2233 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

