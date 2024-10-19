Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 398,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,822,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 47,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 162,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 92,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ACWI traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,327. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $88.33 and a 52 week high of $120.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.04.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

