Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,049,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.57. 172,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,253. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.04 and its 200-day moving average is $268.52. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $293.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

