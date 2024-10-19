Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $42.95 Million Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 882,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,141 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.04% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $42,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,246,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,046,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 744,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,252,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 678,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,118,000 after buying an additional 16,989 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 590,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,963,000 after buying an additional 152,038 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 523,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,839,000 after buying an additional 117,604 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

ISTB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.28. 199,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,900. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average is $47.71. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $48.75.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

