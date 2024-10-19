Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,619 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,349 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,368,000 after buying an additional 589,319 shares during the period. Mason & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $103,422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,158.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,912,000 after acquiring an additional 379,674 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,035,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $268.33. 174,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,558. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.87. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $187.49 and a 12 month high of $268.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

