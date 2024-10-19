Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.07 and traded as high as C$1.12. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at C$1.10, with a volume of 4,000 shares.
Caldwell Partners International Trading Down 1.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.94. The firm has a market cap of C$31.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.08.
About Caldwell Partners International
The Caldwell Partners International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other European countries. The company offers retained executive and board search solutions; professional search; on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions; and talent strategy and assessment tools.
