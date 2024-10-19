Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Price Target Raised to C$3.75 at TD Securities

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Calibre Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cormark lifted their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.24.

Shares of TSE:CXB opened at C$2.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 2.08. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.16 and a twelve month high of C$2.90.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$187.89 million during the quarter. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calibre Mining will post 0.3914328 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$38,385.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kristian Dagsaan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total value of C$80,103.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$38,385.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,050 shares of company stock valued at $29,074 and sold 232,721 shares valued at $637,453. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

