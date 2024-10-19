Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $81.62, but opened at $84.70. Camtek shares last traded at $84.29, with a volume of 25,968 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Capmk raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Get Camtek alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAMT

Camtek Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Camtek had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 23,300.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Camtek by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.