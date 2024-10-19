Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 104,280 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 896.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 104,280 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Honeywell International by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,880,000 after buying an additional 1,746,759 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,449,000 after acquiring an additional 310,807 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,600,000 after purchasing an additional 42,305 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 212,327 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,086,000 after purchasing an additional 325,272 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $222.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $222.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

