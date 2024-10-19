Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 382 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $37,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AbbVie Price Performance
Shares of ABBV stock opened at $188.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.85 and a 12-month high of $199.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.44 and a 200-day moving average of $177.76.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
