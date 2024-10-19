Cardano (ADA) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.43 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000519 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.43 billion and approximately $203.83 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,647.90 or 0.03867328 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00041311 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00010972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012017 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,138,227 coins and its circulating supply is 34,974,248,104 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

