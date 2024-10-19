CashBackPro (CBP) Price Hits $0.0997

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for $0.0997 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a market cap of $9.00 million and approximately $17,613.56 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.11307556 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $18,995.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

