Casper (CSPR) Trading Down 2.4% This Week

Casper (CSPR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $145.51 million and $3.04 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,992,099,935 coins and its circulating supply is 12,384,783,495 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,989,899,470 with 12,382,685,891 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.0114998 USD and is down -3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,034,419.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

