CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$92.00 to C$98.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. CCL Industries traded as high as C$83.61 and last traded at C$83.56, with a volume of 1100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$82.53.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.11.

In related news, Director Derek Cumming sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.41, for a total value of C$814,100.00. In related news, insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 67,024 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$76.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,155,915.03. Also, Director Derek Cumming sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.41, for a total transaction of C$814,100.00. Insiders sold a total of 121,781 shares of company stock worth $9,405,624 over the last three months. 11.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$78.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$73.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

