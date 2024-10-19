CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Trading 1.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Free Report) were up 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 8,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 17,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

CD Projekt Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43.

CD Projekt Company Profile

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of video games for personal computers and video game consoles in Poland. The company operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. Its product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

