CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $24.34 million and $507,295.18 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00007708 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $68,334.17 or 1.00015435 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00013250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007502 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000885 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006354 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00064865 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03048539 USD and is up 3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $749,373.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

