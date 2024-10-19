Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.45 and traded as high as C$11.09. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$11.00, with a volume of 174,164 shares traded.

CHE.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.83.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.02, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

