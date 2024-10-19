Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Vista Investment Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Vista Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.5% of Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $151.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.76. The stock has a market cap of $276.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $170.17.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.