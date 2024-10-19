Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $141.76 and last traded at $140.84, with a volume of 14946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.05 and its 200-day moving average is $124.60.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 188,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 40.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 168,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,597 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 14.0% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 378,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,726,000 after acquiring an additional 46,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 77.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,054,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

