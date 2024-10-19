CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and traded as low as $5.24. CK Hutchison shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 155,456 shares.

CK Hutchison Trading Up 2.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

CK Hutchison Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.0707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

About CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.

