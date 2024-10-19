Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.92. The stock had a trading volume of 30,391,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,765,684. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average of $42.92.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

